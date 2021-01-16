Jan. 16: Iowa reports 1,333 new COVID-19 cases, 64 more deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,333 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 302,789 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 304,122 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 265,317 have recovered, an increase of 1,481 since yesterday.

The state has reported 64 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 4,321.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (265,317) and the number of deaths (4,321) from the total number of cases (304,122) shows there are currently 34,484 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,141 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,418,946 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has increased slightly to 13.3%, which is down from 13.2% reported on Friday.

According to the health department's latest report, 505 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 513 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 91 are in the ICU with 39 on ventilators. State data shows 69% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 78 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,759 virus-related deaths have been reported among long-term care residents.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 30 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,928. To date, 11,720 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported no additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 175.

A total of 50 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 16 new cases were reported for a total of 3,911 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,539 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 29.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,656 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of two since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,473 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 19.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,836. Of those cases, 1,634 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 26.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,484 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 3,486 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 3,206 have recovered.

There have been one additional virus-related death in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 68.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported two additional cases bringing its total to 4,531. Of those cases, 4,153 have recovered.

There have been five additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, bringing its death toll to 56.