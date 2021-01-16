Jan. 16: South Dakota health officials report 341 more cases, 4 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 341 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state's total to 105,278.

According to Saturday's report, 253 of the new cases are confirmed and 88 are probable.

State data shows 232 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 98,808 State health officials say there are 4,837 active cases in the state, an increase of 105 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported four additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,633.

Currently, 209 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 247 reported on Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,039 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 28,672 Pfizer vaccines and 26,859 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had two new cases reported, bringing its total to 1,502. Of those cases, 1,454 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 443 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 1,715. State health officials say 1,622 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 12.

So far, Clay County has administered 788 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,190 to 7,215. Officials say 6,824 of those cases have recovered.

One additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 69.

The state health department says 6,983 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 11 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,795. So far, 1,612 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 32.

So far, 258 vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 69 new cases, bringing the total to 2,682. Officials say 2,493 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. The county has had 27 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,757 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.