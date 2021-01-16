Lawmakers see first COVID-19 case reported in Iowa House

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Just five days into the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers in Des Moines were notified of a positive COVID-19 case in the Iowa House.

Current COVID-19 protocols, set by Republican legislative leaders, encourage a face covering be worn when in the Iowa Capitol building but do no require anyone to do so. Lawmakers, visitors, or employees are also not required to disclose a positive test or contact with someone who tested positive.

Thursday: Democrats say 2021 Iowa Legislature may become COVID 'Super Spreader'



Friday: Iowa House discloses "someone associated with the Iowa House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in the building January 13 and tested on January 15, 2021." https://t.co/JZexoToW8A — Rob Hogg (@SenatorRobHogg) January 16, 2021

Iowa State Senator Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids called for more COVID-19 safety measures to be put into place.

"The Legislature should be leading by example, not disregarding public health requirements and recommendations," Hogg tweeted Friday.

The identity of the positive case has not been disclosed, as reported by the Des Moines Register.

"For the privacy of the individual, the name and position of the person who tested positive for COVID-19 cannot be shared. The Chief Clerk is working with the individual to notify anyone they may have come into contact with," Melissa Deatsch, a spokesperson for Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley, reportedly said in a statement to the Register.

House and Senate leaders said contact tracing would be done by public health agencies and not the general assembly.

Lawmakers resume work next week.