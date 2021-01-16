Local animal rescue center sees increase in adoptions and stray intake

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Even with the increased adoptions, places like Noah's Hope still find their facilities full with animals in need.

"There was a problem with dogs who were less adoptable, some might call them non-adoptable, there was a problem with them getting put down. Whereas I felt they just needed some medical help or socialization," said co-founder Brenda Iwen.

That is why co-founder Brenda Iwen says they hold events like the one on Saturday. To show people that even though a dog or cat might need extra special attention, now more than ever is the best time to adopt.

"It's not like we can take in a whole bunch of dogs and put them in a shelter. We have to have approved fosters, we have to match them up with the right dogs, and so even though we've had so many adoptions and new fosters, we still have so many that need to come in," said Iwen.

Iwen says she events like this one are also important for fundraising.

All the animal's medical needs are taken care of by Noah's Hope and not the foster families.

She says any assistance they can get to care for these dogs helps.

To donate to Noah's Hope click here.