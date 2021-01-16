More backlash for GOP’s Hawley as Loews Hotel cancels event

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Loews Hotels says it has backed out of an upcoming fundraiser in Orlando, Florida, for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley. It’s the latest fallout for the Republican who helped staged an Electoral college challenge the day President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The hotel chain said Saturday that it was horrified by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and by all who supported and incited it. Hawley’s fundraiser was scheduled for February at a hotel at Universal Orlando. Hawley said Saturday that to equate leading a Senate floor debate with inciting violence was a lie. He vowed not to bow to what he called “left wing corporate pressure.”