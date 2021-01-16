No one injured after fire breaks out in Sioux City house

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- No one was injured after a fire broke out inside a Sioux City house Saturday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. fire and rescue were dispatched to house near fourth and Rebecca street.

Upon arrival crews could see smoke coming out of two of the upstairs windows.

All occupants of the house were able to get out safely.

Fire and rescue officials say the fire was contained to one room on the second level.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.