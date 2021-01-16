Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Decorah 51, Center Point-Urbana 42
Johnston 58, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45
Spencer 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 51
Western Christian 59, Spirit Lake 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Easton Valley 45, Camanche 33
Estherville Lincoln Central 57, Spencer 51
MOC-Floyd Valley 52, Sheldon 43
Pella 70, PCM, Monroe 34
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 66, Red Oak 24
Tri County Northeast, Neb. 75, Whiting 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/