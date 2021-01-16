Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:43 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Decorah 51, Center Point-Urbana 42

Johnston 58, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45

Spencer 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 51

Western Christian 59, Spirit Lake 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Easton Valley 45, Camanche 33

Estherville Lincoln Central 57, Spencer 51

MOC-Floyd Valley 52, Sheldon 43

Pella 70, PCM, Monroe 34

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 66, Red Oak 24

Tri County Northeast, Neb. 75, Whiting 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

