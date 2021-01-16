Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 69, Leola/Frederick 48
Burke 55, Gayville-Volin 41
Dell Rapids St. Mary 85, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Scotland 27
Garretson 66, Colman-Egan 32
James Valley Christian 39, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30
Webster 66, Britton-Hecla 59, OT
Wolsey-Wessington 67, Lower Brule 59
Redfield Classic=
Florence/Henry 66, Faulkton 41
Langford 54, Timber Lake 40
Northwestern 55, Sully Buttes 46
West River Tournament=
Edgemont 59, Newell 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 47, Leola/Frederick 17
Belle Fourche 49, Dupree 37
Bridgewater-Emery 51, Lennox 46
Canistota 48, Arlington 43, OT
Castlewood 70, Deuel 30
Chamberlain 58, Bon Homme 55
Chester 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 37
Faulkton 44, Avon 40
Freeman 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Gayville-Volin 49, Burke 47
Hanson 56, Waubay/Summit 53
Parkston 54, Flandreau 45
Rapid City Central 73, Sturgis Brown 40
Scotland 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 22
Sioux Falls Christian 48, Montrose 39
Sioux Falls Washington 66, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54
West River Tournament=
Bison 39, Edgemont 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/