Saturday’s Scores

New
5:58 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 69, Leola/Frederick 48

Burke 55, Gayville-Volin 41

Dell Rapids St. Mary 85, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29

Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Scotland 27

Garretson 66, Colman-Egan 32

James Valley Christian 39, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30

Webster 66, Britton-Hecla 59, OT

Wolsey-Wessington 67, Lower Brule 59

Redfield Classic=

Florence/Henry 66, Faulkton 41

Langford 54, Timber Lake 40

Northwestern 55, Sully Buttes 46

West River Tournament=

Edgemont 59, Newell 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 47, Leola/Frederick 17

Belle Fourche 49, Dupree 37

Bridgewater-Emery 51, Lennox 46

Canistota 48, Arlington 43, OT

Castlewood 70, Deuel 30

Chamberlain 58, Bon Homme 55

Chester 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 37

Faulkton 44, Avon 40

Freeman 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22

Gayville-Volin 49, Burke 47

Hanson 56, Waubay/Summit 53

Parkston 54, Flandreau 45

Rapid City Central 73, Sturgis Brown 40

Scotland 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 22

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Montrose 39

Sioux Falls Washington 66, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 54

West River Tournament=

Bison 39, Edgemont 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

