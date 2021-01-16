Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:13 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 71, Plattsmouth 33

Bennington 59, South Sioux City 51

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 72, Alliance 58

Elkhorn Mount Michael 79, Omaha Roncalli 64

Fairbury 54, Clay Center, Kan. 36

Hershey 66, Holdrege 39

Kearney Catholic 56, Hastings St. Cecilia 32

Lincoln North Star 55, Elkhorn South 49

Loomis 60, Silver Lake 41

Minden 38, McCook 30

Norris 67, Crete 42

Omaha Benson 69, Lincoln Southeast 62

Sandy Creek 52, Superior 42

Tri County Northeast 64, Whiting, Iowa 7

Waverly 57, Seward 40

MUDECAS Tournament=

Division A=

Third Place=

Freeman 54, Diller-Odell 40

Division B=

Championship=

Palmyra 65, Exeter/Milligan 44

Consolation=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Pawnee City 31

Third Place=

Johnson-Brock 57, Lewiston 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 41, Plattsmouth 23

Bellevue East 60, Norfolk 33

Bennington 59, South Sioux City 51

Blue Hill 30, Franklin 28

Cambridge 52, Maxwell 37

Centennial 47, Central City 37

Centura 46, Cozad 39, OT

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Pender 52

Conestoga 70, Boys Town 21

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Winside 17

Elkhorn 43, Hastings 38

Elkhorn North 46, Aurora 36

Exeter/Milligan 37, Johnson-Brock 28

Gering 57, Campbell County, Wyo. 54

Hartington Cedar Catholic 43, Lutheran High Northeast 31

Hay Springs 59, Potter-Dix 25

Holdrege 51, Hershey 42

Homer 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32

Howells/Dodge 41, Mead 35

Lincoln North Star 62, Elkhorn South 54

Millard North 57, Lincoln Northeast 26

Neligh-Oakdale 51, Madison 24

Norfolk Catholic 45, Wayne 37

Norris 47, Crete 43

North Platte 51, Sidney 35

O’Neill 65, Creighton 25

Ogallala 48, Valentine 30

Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46

Omaha Skutt Catholic 60, Lexington 15

Papillion-LaVista 39, Columbus 37

Pleasanton 39, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28

Sandhills Valley 55, Hyannis 25

Shelby/Rising City 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35

Silver Lake 45, Loomis 41

Sioux County 62, Hemingford 33

South Loup 58, Brady 14

Sterling 47, Freeman 24

Superior 52, Sandy Creek 13

Tri County Northeast 75, Whiting, Iowa 43

Wahoo 47, Douglas County West 37

West Point-Beemer 78, Tekamah-Herman 43

Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Ansley-Litchfield 35

MUDECAS Tournament=

Division B=

Championship=

Southern 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Consolation=

Johnson County Central 35, Tri County 26

Lewiston 49, Parkview Christian 33

Third Place=

Pawnee City 39, Palmyra 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

