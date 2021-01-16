Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beatrice 71, Plattsmouth 33
Bennington 59, South Sioux City 51
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 72, Alliance 58
Elkhorn Mount Michael 79, Omaha Roncalli 64
Fairbury 54, Clay Center, Kan. 36
Hershey 66, Holdrege 39
Kearney Catholic 56, Hastings St. Cecilia 32
Lincoln North Star 55, Elkhorn South 49
Loomis 60, Silver Lake 41
Minden 38, McCook 30
Norris 67, Crete 42
Omaha Benson 69, Lincoln Southeast 62
Sandy Creek 52, Superior 42
Tri County Northeast 64, Whiting, Iowa 7
Waverly 57, Seward 40
MUDECAS Tournament=
Division A=
Third Place=
Freeman 54, Diller-Odell 40
Division B=
Championship=
Palmyra 65, Exeter/Milligan 44
Consolation=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Pawnee City 31
Third Place=
Johnson-Brock 57, Lewiston 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beatrice 41, Plattsmouth 23
Bellevue East 60, Norfolk 33
Bennington 59, South Sioux City 51
Blue Hill 30, Franklin 28
Cambridge 52, Maxwell 37
Centennial 47, Central City 37
Centura 46, Cozad 39, OT
Clarkson/Leigh 59, Pender 52
Conestoga 70, Boys Town 21
Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Winside 17
Elkhorn 43, Hastings 38
Elkhorn North 46, Aurora 36
Exeter/Milligan 37, Johnson-Brock 28
Gering 57, Campbell County, Wyo. 54
Hartington Cedar Catholic 43, Lutheran High Northeast 31
Hay Springs 59, Potter-Dix 25
Holdrege 51, Hershey 42
Homer 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32
Howells/Dodge 41, Mead 35
Lincoln North Star 62, Elkhorn South 54
Millard North 57, Lincoln Northeast 26
Neligh-Oakdale 51, Madison 24
Norfolk Catholic 45, Wayne 37
Norris 47, Crete 43
North Platte 51, Sidney 35
O’Neill 65, Creighton 25
Ogallala 48, Valentine 30
Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46
Omaha Skutt Catholic 60, Lexington 15
Papillion-LaVista 39, Columbus 37
Pleasanton 39, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28
Sandhills Valley 55, Hyannis 25
Shelby/Rising City 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35
Silver Lake 45, Loomis 41
Sioux County 62, Hemingford 33
South Loup 58, Brady 14
Sterling 47, Freeman 24
Superior 52, Sandy Creek 13
Tri County Northeast 75, Whiting, Iowa 43
Wahoo 47, Douglas County West 37
West Point-Beemer 78, Tekamah-Herman 43
Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Ansley-Litchfield 35
MUDECAS Tournament=
Division B=
Championship=
Southern 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Consolation=
Johnson County Central 35, Tri County 26
Lewiston 49, Parkview Christian 33
Third Place=
Pawnee City 39, Palmyra 32
___
