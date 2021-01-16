Semeru volcano on Indonesia’s Java island spews hot clouds

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Semeru has spewed hot clouds as far away as 4.5 kilometers. The 3,676-meter-high mountain is the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java. There were no immediate evacuations, but the National Disaster Mitigation Agency warned people who live in the villages on the slopes of the mountain to be vigilant in looking for signs of danger. Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said that people around the river basin on the slopes of the mountain should beware of high rainfall intensity that can trigger lava floods. Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise Semeru’s alert status, which already had been at the third-highest level since it began erupting in May.