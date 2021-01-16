South Dakota sees fast vaccine delivery, faces rural test

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is looking to build on one of the nation’s fastest COVID-19 vaccinations rollouts to date by making shots available to a much larger group of people. Some health care providers are cautioning that vulnerable people in rural areas could be left behind in the rush. South Dakota has vaccinated 6.5% of the population, one of the highest rates in the country. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon has announced that the state will begin vaccinating people age 80 and over and those with high-risk medical conditions. Some rural health care providers worry their patients will be missed by large hospital systems.