The Latest: Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have arrested a man with a handgun and 500 rounds of ammunition at a checkpoint in Washington that’s been set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Wesley Allen Beeler has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license after being stopped at the checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol on Friday. Court documents say Beeler did not have a valid credential for that area. An officer noticed he had “firearms-related stickers” on his vehicle and asked him if he had any weapons inside. The papers say Beeler told the officers he had a handgun under the armrest.