Trial date set in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has set a March 23 trial date for six men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor in what authorities say was a plot by anti-government extremists who were angry over her coronavirus policies. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids set the date Friday. The six defendants face a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Five of the six are from Michigan and the other lives in Delaware. They were arrested in early October following an FBI investigation into the alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in northern Michigan.