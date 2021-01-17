Amid COVID-19 surge, South Africa delays reopening schools

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Faced with a rapid resurgence of COVID-19 overwhelming the country’s hospitals and driven by a more infectious virus variant, South Africa has delayed reopening its schools. The variant is having far-reaching consequences for Africa’s most developed nation as several countries trying to prevent its spread have stopped or reduced flights with South Africa. South Africa has the highest prevalence of COVID-19 in Africa with a cumulative total of more than 1.3 million confirmed cases, including 36,851 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 13,973 new infections and 348 deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University, South Africa’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen to 26 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 16.