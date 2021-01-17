Asian shares mostly lower, China gains on GDP rebound

Shares have fallen across most of Asia following a retreat on Wall Street, but benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose after data showed the Chinese economy grew a solid 2.3% in 2020. Investors have grown wary with reports showing deepening economic devastation from the pandemic. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday, with stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy taking some of the sharpest losses. Treasury yields also dipped as reports showed shoppers held back on spending during the holidays and are feeling less confident. Overall, stocks seem to have run out of steam since setting a record a week before on optimism over COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus from Washington.