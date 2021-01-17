Austria extends lockdown to Feb. 7, toughens some measures

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government says it is extending the country’s lockdown until Feb. 7 in a drive to push down still-high infection figures as officials worry about the possible impact of new coronavirus variants. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Sunday that some measures will also be tightened as a result of the more infectious variants that were first detected in Britain and South Africa. He said people will now be asked to stay 2 meters ( 6 1/2 feet) apart instead of 1 meter. Beginning Jan. 25, they will also be required to wear full protective masks on public transport and in shops, rather than just fabric face coverings. Restaurants and hotel may have to stay closed all February.