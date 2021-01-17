Chiefs QB Mahomes sent to locker room with concussion in game vs Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was being evaluated for a concussion after leaving their divisional-playoff game against the Cleveland Browns with 7:27 left in the third quarter.

Mahomes tucked the ball on a quarterback option and tried to reach the first-down marker on third-and-1 near midfield when he was brought down hard by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who had managed to get ahold of him around his helmet.

Mahomes was wobbly when he got up and had to be helped from the field, then was checked briefly in the blue tent on the sideline before jogging into the Kansas City locker room.

It was later confirmed he had a concussion and would be out the rest of the game.