Chinese city reports coronavirus found on ice cream

BEIJING (AP) — A city government in eastern China says the coronavirus was found on ice cream produced there, prompting a recall of cartons from the same batch. The government says employees of the company in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, are being tested for the coronavirus. There is no indication anyone has contracted the virus from the ice cream. Most of the 29,000 cartons of ice cream in the batch had yet to be sold. The government says 390 sold in Tianjin are being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sales to their areas. China has suggested the disease, first detected in Wuhan, came from abroad and has highlighted what it says are discoveries of the virus on imported fish and other food.