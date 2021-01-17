Dutch police use water cannon on anti-government protesters

OTTERLO, Netherlands (AP) — Police in Amsterdam have turned a water cannon on hundreds of demonstrators who were taking part in a banned protest against the Dutch government and its tough coronavirus lockdown. Police on horseback also moved in to break up the demonstration Sunday on a large square ringed by museums including the Van Gogh Museum and Rijksmuseum. Amsterdam municipality says riot police took action to disperse the crowd because people weren’t adhering to social distancing measures. By mid-afternoon, the square was empty apart from dozens of police, although some protesters remained in streets nearby.