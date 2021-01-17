EXPLAINER: Italy faces a political crisis amid a pandemic

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi is testing his already low popularity by provoking a political crisis that could bring down the government at yet another critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic. Renzi orchestrated the resignations of two ministers from his tiny but key Italia Viva party. The outcome of his power play will become clearer this week, when Premier Giuseppe Conte addresses both houses of Parliament. If Conte makes a successful bid for support, he could go on to form what would be his third coalition government since 2018. This isn’t Renzi’s first foray as an iconoclast in Italian politics. He became Italy’s leader in 2014 by unceremoniously deposing his party’s premier.