Jan. 17: Iowa reports 730 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease in positivity rate

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 730 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 304,122 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 304,852 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 265,925 have recovered, an increase of 608 since yesterday.

The state has reported two additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 4,323.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (265,925) and the number of deaths (4,323) from the total number of cases (304,852) shows there are currently 34,604 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 2,551 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,421,497 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has decreased slightly to 13%, which is down from 13.3% reported on Saturday.

According to the health department's latest report, 474 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 505 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 93 are in the ICU with 40 on ventilators. State data shows 70% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 77 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,759 virus-related deaths have been reported among long-term care residents.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 19 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,947. To date, 11,733 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD reported no additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 175.

A total of 43 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, four new cases were reported for a total of 3,915 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,541 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 29.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,660 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of four since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,480 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 19.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County six new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,842. Of those cases, 1,635 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 26.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,486 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 3,488 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 3,207 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 68.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported five additional cases bringing its total to 4,536. Of those cases, 4,156 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 56.