Jan.17: Nebraska reports 1,061 new cases, no additional deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health experts report 1,061 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 181,978.

1,837 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.

Health department data indicates there are 429 hospitalizations in Nebraska due to the virus. A total of 5,575 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 886,228 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 703,778 tests have come back negative and 124,963 people have recovered.

As of Sunday, a total of 106,203 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nebraska

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Friday, pushing the county total to 3,720.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Friday, keeping the county's total to 772. Of those cases, 677 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported one new case of COVID-19 in Dixon County, pushing the county total to 573. Of those cases, 490 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, with a country total of 986, of those cases, 825 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, with the county total at 978. Of those cases, 897 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from Sunday's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.