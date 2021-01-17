Phoenix nightclub shooting leaves one dead, six injured early Sunday morning

Phoenix nightclub shooting leaves one dead, six injured early Sunday morningNew
PHOENIX (CNN) -- Police in Phoenix are trying to identify suspects involved in a deadly shooting at this nightclub where one person was killed.
Six others were injured, including two in critical condition.
Multiple 911 callers reported the incident, and officers arrived on scene around five o'clock Sunday morning. Police say multiple shooters appear to be involved.
Authorities are also looking into possible violations of COVID-19 regulations.