Snow chances return for tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been another quiet weekend, with most of us getting a cloudier sky for Sunday.

A few areas got some peeks of sunshine, and our temperatures bumped up a few degrees. The high for today was in the mid 30s.

Tonight we continue to see clouds, and out to the western portions of Siouxland snow chances begin.

The rest of us may see snow begin at the start of our day.

The low will be in the low 20s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will have some light snow chances through the day, otherwise we will have cloudy skies.

The snow may linger into the night, but clears out by the early AM hours.

It is light snowfall, no one is expected to see more than an inch accumulate, and many only get tenths of an inch.

Tuesday will be cloudy, with a high in the mid 30s.

Wednesday looks like the mildest day this week, with a mostly sunny sky and a high in the low 40s.

Thursday keeps the sunshine, and the high drops to the upper 30s.

After that, temperatures fall below average and more snow chances return. Tune in to News 4 to find out when.