Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week

Some capitols are closed, fences are up and extra police are in place at statehouses across the U.S. as authorities brace for potentially violent demonstrations over the coming days. The stepped-up security Sunday comes after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. The safeguards will remain in place leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. On Jan. 6, a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump overran the U.S. Capitol. Authorities in some states said they have no indication of any specific demonstrations planned Sunday, but were prepared just in case.