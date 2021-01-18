2 Syrians charged with terrorism over army officer’s killing

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say two Syrians have been charged in Germany for alleged links to a terrorist organization on suspicion they were involved in the killing of an army officer in their homeland in 2012. Khedr A.K. was charged with membership in a terrorist organization while Sami A.S. was charged with supporting a terrorist organization on allegations they were acting on behalf of the Nusra Front, as al-Qaida’s affiliate in Syria was known at the time. Prosecutors said Monday that the pair are suspected of taking part in the killing of a captured lieutenant colonel in July 2012.