Another Iowa man arrested for role in US Capitol riots

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – Another Iowa man is facing federal charges for his part in the U.S. Capitol riots of Jan. 6.

The Omaha Field Office of the FBI reports Leo Christopher Kelly was arrested Monday, January 18 on a warrant by special agents from the FBI's Cedar Rapids Resident Agency.

Federal charges against Kelly include: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry with intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of official business, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Kelly is in federal custody. His initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday, Jan. 19.