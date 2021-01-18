Biden’s national security Cabinet nominees face Senate tests

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s national security Cabinet may be bare on Day One of his presidency. His nominees to head the State Department, the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and the intelligence community are facing a series of confirmation hearings starting on inauguration eve. None is likely to be confirmed by the time Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday. The Senate typically confirms some nominees, particularly the secretary of defense, on Inauguration Day. But raw feelings about President Donald Trump four years ago led to Democratic-caused delays, except for James Mattis at the Pentagon. This year the tension is heightened by Trump’s impeachment.