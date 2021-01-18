Childs, Bradley visit Northern Iowa

Bradley (9-4, 3-1) vs. Northern Iowa (3-10, 2-6)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Elijah Childs and Bradley will face Austin Phyfe and Northern Iowa. Childs is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games. Phyfe is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northern Iowa’s Phyfe has averaged 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while Trae Berhow has put up 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Braves, Childs has averaged 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 11.1 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have allowed just 74.5 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 79.8 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Across 13 games this year, Northern Iowa’s Phyfe has shot 58.9 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Iowa is 0-9 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Braves. Northern Iowa has an assist on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three outings while Bradley has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Bradley defense has held opponents to just 61.5 points per game, the 21st-lowest in Division I. Northern Iowa has given up an average of 74.5 points through 13 games (ranked 222nd, nationally).

