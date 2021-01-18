Group: Billions in aid needed to help Afghan kids in 2021

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A humanitarian organization says some 10 million children in war-ravaged Afghanistan are at risk of not having enough food to eat in 2021, and is calling for billions in new funds for aid. Just over 18 million Afghans, including 9.7 million children, are badly in need of lifesaving support, including food. That’s according to London-based Save the Children. The group is calling for $3 billion in donations to pay for assistance in 2021. Chris Nyamandi, Afghanistan country director for Save the Children, says Afghans are suffering under a combination of violent conflict, poverty and the virus pandemic.