Jan. 18: Nebraska reports 198 new cases, 5 new deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health experts report 198 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 182,176.

1,842 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.

Health department data indicates there are 429 hospitalizations in Nebraska due to the virus. A total of 5,590 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

So far, 886,764 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Health experts say 704,113 tests have come back negative with 124,880 recovered.

As of Monday, a total of 191,539 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state of Nebraska.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 18new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Monday, pushing the county total to 3,738.

The county reported no new deaths, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 67.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Monday, increasing the county's total to 775. Of those cases, 682 has recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 10 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, pushing the county total to 576. Of those cases, 502 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, with a country total of 990. Of those cases, 852 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported one new case of COVID-19 in Wayne County, with the county total at 976. Of those cases, 905 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has not released updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from Sunday's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.