Light snow chance into Tuesday morning before warmer weather arrives

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a mixture of sun and clouds moving through Siouxland today although temperatures were a bit above average for a lot of us.

It does look like the clouds are going to win out tonight and that will bring a chance of a little light snow to Siouxland with just a light accumulation possible for some of us.

A few flurries will be possible into Tuesday morning with maybe some peeks of sun by the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will jump upward for us on Wednesday as we could hit the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

We will see colder changes by late in the week and maybe even some weekend snow.

