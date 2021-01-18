Merkel, governors to meet amid fears over virus variants

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a virtual meeting Tuesday with the heads of Germany’s 16 states to discuss the country’s pandemic measures amid concerns that new mutations of the coronavirus could trigger a fresh surge in cases. Germany’s infection rate has stabilized in recent days, indicating that existing restrictions may have been effective in bringing down the numbers. Scientists say some mutations may make the virus more infectious, leading to a faster rise in cases and potentially overwhelming health systems. Germany’s health minister said he is ordering laboratories to sequence the genome of 5% of positive samples to help track the spread of variants.