Monday’s Scores

9:29 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burwell 78, Palmer 39

Chase County 67, Sutherland 24

College View Academy 50, Lewiston 35

Hershey 69, Kimball 19

Johnson-Brock 38, Sterling 27

North Platte St. Patrick’s 69, Perkins County 32

O’Neill 68, Neligh-Oakdale 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 45, Raymond Central 28

Bayard 70, Creek Valley 7

Cedar Bluffs 43, Boys Town 17

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Conestoga 26

Garden County 50, Potter-Dix 25

O’Neill 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Omaha Roncalli 43, Omaha Mercy 36

South Sioux City 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39

