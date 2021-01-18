Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burwell 78, Palmer 39
Chase County 67, Sutherland 24
College View Academy 50, Lewiston 35
Hershey 69, Kimball 19
Johnson-Brock 38, Sterling 27
North Platte St. Patrick’s 69, Perkins County 32
O’Neill 68, Neligh-Oakdale 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 45, Raymond Central 28
Bayard 70, Creek Valley 7
Cedar Bluffs 43, Boys Town 17
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Conestoga 26
Garden County 50, Potter-Dix 25
O’Neill 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Omaha Roncalli 43, Omaha Mercy 36
South Sioux City 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/