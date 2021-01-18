Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

7:31 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian, Minn. vs. Harris-Lake Park, ccd.

CAM, Anita vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.

Newman Catholic, Mason City vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.

Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central City 52, Dunkerton 31

Dike-New Hartford 64, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 19

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 88, Ankeny Christian Academy 17

Fremont Mills, Tabor 59, Essex 32

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, Red Oak 44

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 73, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25

Newell-Fonda 88, West Bend-Mallard 42

Sigourney 49, English Valleys, North English 28

St. Mary’s, Remsen 62, River Valley, Correctionville 35

Wayne, Corydon 56, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 26

Winterset 49, Van Meter 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian, Minn. vs. Harris-Lake Park, ccd.

Chariton vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon, ppd.

Creston vs. Clarke, Osceola, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

