Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian, Minn. vs. Harris-Lake Park, ccd.
CAM, Anita vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.
Newman Catholic, Mason City vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.
Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central City 52, Dunkerton 31
Dike-New Hartford 64, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 19
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 88, Ankeny Christian Academy 17
Fremont Mills, Tabor 59, Essex 32
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, Red Oak 44
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 73, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25
Newell-Fonda 88, West Bend-Mallard 42
Sigourney 49, English Valleys, North English 28
St. Mary’s, Remsen 62, River Valley, Correctionville 35
Wayne, Corydon 56, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 26
Winterset 49, Van Meter 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chariton vs. North Mahaska, New Sharon, ppd.
Creston vs. Clarke, Osceola, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/