Nebraska house a total loss after Saturday fire

LEIGH, Neb. (KTIV) - A house in Colfax County, Nebraska is a total loss after a fire Saturday night.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, authorities were notified of the fire at about 11:20 p.m.

The house was located about six miles north of Leigh on 826th Road. The sheriff's office says when crews arrived they found the unoccupied residence fully engulfed in flames.

Leigh Fire was on the scene for several hours extinguishing the fire and keeping it from nearby buildings.