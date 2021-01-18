About 50% of the Norfolk Fire Division have received the COVID-19 vaccine

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Firefighters and EMS workers from the Norfolk Fire Division have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Emergency crews say that they have teamed up with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to administer the vaccines. About 50% of the staff has been vaccinated.

They also say staff at the fire department were ready to get their vaccines.

"I know there were many many of our staff that were eager to receive the vaccine and were ready to go as soon as it got here. So as soon as they said it was go time, we lined up our first clinic and were able to get as many people vaccinated as we could" said Scott Cordes, Chief of the Norfolk Fire Division.

The Norfolk Fire Division has also had other first responders from around the area come to their clinics to be vaccinated, mostly from Madison County. The division will have another vaccination clinic at their firehouse Tuesday, Jan. 19.