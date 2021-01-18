Norfolk, NE hosts virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Community College and the Mayor's Diversity Council with the City of Norfolk hosted a virtual celebration of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. day today.

The speaker at the event was Preston Love Jr. an adjunct professor of African-American Experiences in Politics at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He is also the founder and director of the Institute for Urban Development in Omaha.

Professor Love spoke to attendees spoke about the Legacy of Dr. King and his own life experiences.

"If you want to summarize Martin Luther King in a big sorta way, he was a voice of reason," said Love.

Love challenged the city of Norfolk and Northeast Community college to realize something very important. He challenges people to become the voices of reason that are calming, yet not silent, just like Dr. King.

"The change, the reforms, the equity challenges, inclusion, need for diversity, the need for justice, is in us," added Love.