Omaha police searching for missing 75-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - The Omaha Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 75-year-old man.

According to police, Edward Manheimer is a white male, 5'10", 190 pounds with balding hair. He has green eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark sweatpants.

He is missing from the Omaha, but was last seen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 17, in North Bend, Nebraska. Authorities say he was seen driving a white 2004 Chevy Malibu with a Nebraska plate reading VEA457.

Manheimer suffers from medical conditions and seemed confused when last in contact.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at (402) 444-5636.