Pursuit with speeds over 110 mph starts in Iowa, ends in South Dakota

CANTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A Spencer, Iowa man has been arrested after a pursuit through two states involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident began Monday morning when authorities were made aware of a stolen Mitsubishi OUtlander being driven near the Iowa border.

Shortly after this information came out, Lincoln County authorities were informed that the stolen vehicle was now being pursued in Lyon County, Iowa by their deputies. The pursuit eventually entered Lincoln County near Beloit, Iowa.

Lincoln County deputies say they were asked to take over the pursuit from there. The pursuit lasted for several miles in Lincoln County with speeds reaching 110 mph.

At one point, authorities say the suspect drove through a field to avoid capture.

The pursuit eventually entered Turner County north of Lennox, South Dakota. The pursuit went through Chancellor and continued westbound for several more miles at high speeds.

Spike strips were deployed several times but were unsuccessful. Eventually, a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was able to successfully PIT maneuver the suspect vehicle at the intersection of 277th Street and 453rd Avenue.

Authorities say the male driver was arrested and later transported to the Minnehaha County Jail.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Macleod of Spencer Iowa.

Macleod was booked in on charges of aggravated eluding, possession of stolen property, DUI 1st, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as other traffic-related offenses.

Macleod is currently on probation.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Canton Police Department, Lennox Police Department, Turner County Sheriff’s Office and Dave’s Towing.