Scattered light snow showers to start the week

A weak system is pushing into the area this morning and will give us the chance for some scattered light snow showers through the day.



These will continue through the evening hours before wrapping up tonight.



All accumulations look to stay under an inch so impacts will be low from this system.



Temperatures top out in the low 30s today with light northerly winds.



Winds will pick up slightly tonight with lows that end up near 20 degrees.



Tuesday may give us a few flakes but it will mostly just be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s with a stronger breeze as gusts approach 30 miles per hour.



Warmer temperatures are on the way for the middle of the week; how warm we will be and when we can expect more snow on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.