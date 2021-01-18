Sioux City Chapter of NAACP hosts virtual MLK birthday celebration

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Not even the pandemic could stop the Sioux City community from coming together on Monday night to honor and remember the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

The Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP held its annual Dr. King Jr. birthday celebration at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

However, the large crowd who attends the event every year had to virtually watch the festivities from the church this year.

The program still included speakers, soloists from the larger MLK Choir and other performers.

COVID-19 protocols were in place to allow everyone to enjoy, while staying safe.