South Sioux City Public Works recommends city council approve ‘Hobbit House’, add traffic signs

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -- A new tourist attraction could be coming to South Sioux City, Nebraska, along with increased traffic safety.

Monday, Public Works recommended city council members approve the conditional use permit for Darwin and Maureen Knecht's 'Hobbit House' Airbnb.

The Knechts already run a popular treehouse Airbnb. They say this unique experience will bring more visitors to Siouxland.

"I just thought it would be another cool asset to have for this part of the country cause there is no other hobbit house in the entire Midwest, and it'll become another traveling point for people to come. And when people come, they spend money," said Darwin Knecht.

Knecht said he hopes to have the house finished by May 2021.

Public Works also recommended the council approve the addition of various traffic signs to a couple of intersections in town.

One is at the intersection of 5th Avenue and West Fourth Street.

Police Chief Ed Mahon said there have been three accidents at that intersection in the last five years.

City council meets next Monday at 5 P.M. to discuss the recommendations.