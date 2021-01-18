Trouble at home may change Biden’s hand in Iran nuke talks

Joe Biden is seeking to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but upheaval at home may weaken the new president’s position abroad. President Donald Trump took the U.S. out of the multinational deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program. Middle East experts say Biden and his team of veteran negotiators will face doubts about how much influence the U.S. can bring to bear on any foreign crisis during political violence at home and other trouble. Biden says he also wants to address a range of Iran’s action in the Middle East, including its ballistic missiles program and intervention in neighboring countries.