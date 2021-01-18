Venezuela’s Maduro sends oxygen to Brazil amid virus spike

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has authorized the dispatch of oxygen to Brazil to help its South American neighbor treat people sickened in another coronavirus wave. The shipment expected to reach Venezuela’s border with Brazil on Monday comes despite frosty relations between the two governments. Supplies are headed for the city of Manaus in the northern state of Amazonas. Brazil is one of roughly 50 nations that recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader rather than Maduro. However, Maduro says he wants the people of Brazil to know that Venezuela is ready to help to the best of its ability.