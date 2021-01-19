3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open, total is 10

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Three more people linked to the Australian Open have tested positive for COVID-19 in Melbourne. That increases to 10 those associated with the Grand Slam tennis tournament which begins February 8. Victoria state Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville confirmed the new cases had been detected, adding that authorities are “very confident” one of the cases is a tennis player who is shedding the virus and is not infectious. The player is already in hard lockdown as they were on board a flight into Melbourne with another positive case. The other two cases are a player and their support person.