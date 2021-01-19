4 hurt in string of shootings in Pocono Mountains community

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have been injured in a string of shootings that prompted an order to shelter in place for a Pennsylvania community in the Pocono Mountains. Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said Monday night that shots rang out not far from each other in at least four different areas of Monroe County, Pennsylvania. A woman was flown to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back, while another victim appeared to be shot in the head. No suspects had been arrested late Monday. Police were interviewing people of interest in the shootings, which they believe were connected.