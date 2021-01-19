Death toll from clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur rises to 160

CAIRO (AP) — Doctors in Sudan’s West Darfur province say the death toll from clashes between Arab and non-Arab tribes has risen to some 160 after hospitals received at least 29 more bodies. The violence in the province grew out of a fistfight Friday in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the provincial capital, and then escalated, lasting until Sunday. The clashes subsided after authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew across West Darfur and deployed more troops and security forces to the province. Over 200 others were wounded. The clashes pose a significant challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in some areas.