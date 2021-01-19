Fierce California winds fan fires, topple trees and trucks

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Months-old embers from a deadly California fire were blown back to life by powerful winds that raked the state and prompted safety blackouts to tens of thousands of people. Firefighters chased wind-driven blazes up and down the state on Tuesday, trees and trucks were toppled, Yosemite National Park was forced to close and two coronavirus vaccination centers were shut down. Southern California Edison shut off power to more than 58,000 homes and businesses in seven counties and was considering blacking out well over a quarter-million more. Pacific Gas & Electric cut power to more than 5,000 customers to prevent downed or damaged power lines from sparking blazes..