Group: Billion in aid needed to help Afghan kids in 2021

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A humanitarian organization says some 10 million children in war-ravaged Afghanistan are at risk of not having enough food to eat in 2021, and is calling for more than a billion in new funds for aid. Just over 18 million Afghans, including 9.7 million children, are badly in need of lifesaving support, including food. That’s according to London-based Save the Children. The group is calling for $1.3 billion in donations to pay for assistance in 2021. Chris Nyamandi, Afghanistan country director for Save the Children, says Afghans are suffering under a combination of violent conflict, poverty and the virus pandemic.